CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police need your help locating a missing/endangered person.

Wilda Franklin was reported missing/endangered on June 4th.

She is described as a black female, approximately 5’04”, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Franklin was last seen wearing an African hat, red shirt, and jeans.

Franklin was last seen at the 1000 block of NE Pine Island Lane on foot.

Please contact the Cape Coral Police Department with any information at 239-574-3223.