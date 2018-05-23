MISSING | 18-year-old woman from Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year–old woman who was reported missing May 22, 2018. Vanessa Rodriguez was last seen leaving her place of employment in Immokalee around on May 19.

Detectives believe she may be with 27-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez, who was also seen leaving with Rodriguez. Rodriguez has an active restraining order against Gonzalez. Rodriguez is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Gonzalez is described as white, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in an old, faded green pickup. Rodriguez’s family members are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239.252.9300.