Miromar Outlets saddle up for Black Friday as holiday shopping gets underway

ESTERO, Fla. — The food coma has hopefully worn off by now and shoppers are out and about taking advantage of great deals as they work their way through their holiday shopping list.

Black Friday has arrived and in preparation for the crowd of shoppers expected, Miromar Outlets opened their doors at 6 a.m. Friday. It’s not as packed as we’ve seen it in year’s past and there certainly isn’t any of the pandemonium you might see at other stores. Making for a slower than expected shopping day.

In fact, the National Retail Federation says people have been taking advantage of the early Black Friday sales which could be why we aren’t seeing crowds like we have in previous years. According to the National Retail Federation, 2 in 3 people plan to shop on Black Friday. The International Council of Shopping Centers says the number of shoppers is expected to double this year over the entire course of the weekend.

In year’s past, the outlets opened up their doors at midnight on Black Friday. And there was a decent enough crowd to kick-start the shopping frenzy.

"It’s kind of interesting to see the people and see some of the things that are on sale if you’ve checked a couple of days before," says Gary Marzorati, a regular snowbird visiting from Rockford, Illinois. "Most things that I think the prices are jacked up a little bit, you get a little off. But if you think you’ve got a good deal, you feel better.”

“I have my shopping bag in hand and it’s full!" said Susan Jeniec, a local shopper from Estero. "I went to Ralph Lauren and it’s been amazing. My son gave me a whole list but, needless to say, it was cut in half!”

There is still plenty of time to get your holiday shopping done. The Miromar Outlets will be open until 9 o’clock on Black Friday.