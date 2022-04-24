Minto US Open Pickleball Championships bringing more than just the sport to Naples

COLLIER CO., Fla. — You don't have to travel far to realize how popular the sport of pickleball has become in Southwest Florida.

The racket and ball sport has become so popular here within the last few years, numerous courts have since been opened. And for those who are passionate about the sport, they won't want to miss a special event this week.

All week long, the largest pickleball tournament is going to be causing a racket in Naples. It’s the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships.

Event coordinators are describing this not only as the biggest pickleball tournament in the world but the biggest pickleball party in the world. This is a pickleball experience and they say you haven’t experienced the sport until you’ve been to the Open.

This event was also crowned a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism for 2021. Meaning it has quite a boost on Southwest Florida’s economy. Things like spectator fees, hotel rooms, restaurants and shopping in local stores- they all add up to help the area grow.

It’s even bringing in some big names. Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Kent Mercker is going to be competing this weekend.

The open officially got underway Saturday and will be running all week long thru April 30.