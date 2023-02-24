Minnesota Twins will honor Lee County's first responders during home opener at Hammond Stadium

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Before tomorrow’s (Saturday, February 25) 2023 Grapefruit League Home Opener at Hammond Stadium, the Minnesota Twins will honor and salute many organizations and first responders whose continued tireless and selfless work is aiding in the recovery of Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Just before the Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m., the club will recognize a special starting lineup of heroic individuals and organizations; each will then take the field at their respective positions.

• Right Field: Kathleen McCloskey, a chef with World Central Kitchen, partnered with the club for use of the Twins Academy at Lee County Sports Complex to prepare and distribute more than 1 million meals that were then served throughout Southwest Florida.

• Also in the right field: Rebecca Busby, food programs director at Community Cooperative, distributed thousands of meals throughout the region.

• Center Field: Gene Rogers of the South Trail Fire Department will represent all area firefighters.

• Left Field: Ed Mathews, South Fort Myers High School's principal, represents all area shelters and schools.

• Third Base: Capt. Chris Wittman, co-founder of Captains for Clean Water, who will represent the waterway cleanup efforts.

• Shortstop: Sabrina Gorton, nurse manager for the Lee Health Emergency Department, to represent all nurses, doctors, and medical personnel.

• Second Base: Denise Vidal, executive vice president, and CEO for Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), representing all power and water companies who worked to get their communities back up and running.

• First Base: Jason Gaff of Lee County Emergency Medical Services will be joined by his daughter, Madison Andrews, to represent EMTs from across Florida.

• Catcher: Deputy Jevon Matthews of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to represent all area law enforcement.

• Pitcher: Lee County Commissioner and Chairman Brian Hamman, on behalf of all Lee County services that are continuing to work every day for the region’s ongoing recovery.