Minnesota Twins announce dates, times for free baseball clinics

Southwest Florida-- In a few weeks the Minnesota Twins will be coming to southwest Florida to put on a series of free baseball and softball clinics for children.

They start up on January 20th, and run throughout our area until mid-February.

The Twins say team instructors will use drills to teach the fundamentals of throwing and fielding for both baseball and softball.

The clinics are for children 5 to 13 years old.

Children younger than 5 can also attend, as long as an adult comes with them.

Additionally, the Twins have partnered with Lee Health to present a special clinic for coaches in Southwest Florida. On Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Minnesota Twins Players Academy in Ft. Myers, the Twins and Lee Health will host a coach’s clinic conducted by Twins instructors that include hitting, pitching and strength and conditioning. The half day clinic will provide coaches with a foundation on injury prevention and drills. To register for the coaches clinic please email bradmckenney@twinsbaseball.com.

The full details on the clinics, including who to get in contact with, is below:

Jan 20

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cape Coral Little League / Pelican Baseball Complex 4128 Pelican Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914

Art Avellino- 239-242-3488

1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Dunbar Little League Fort Myers Stars Complex

West 2980 Edison Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33916

Shannon Royal-239-204-1367

Jan 27

10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Buckingham Little League 9800 Buckingham Road Fort Myers, FL. 33905

Ken Girlock- 239-898-0632 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Lehigh Little League 1400 West 5th Street Lehigh Acres, FL 33972

John Phillips-239-362-5034

Feb 3

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Fort Myers Little League / Rutenberg Park 6500 S. Pointe Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33919

Howard Gold-239-851-2554

1 p.m to 3 p.m.

North Fort Myers Babe Ruth League

2050 North Recreation Parkway North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Jason Estes- 859-229-4169

Feb 10

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tri-County Challenger Little League Baseball (Special Needs Participants)

Three Oaks Park 18215 Three Oaks Parkway Fort Myers, FL 33919

Rocky Barron-239-292-7857

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Greater Naples Little League/Fleischmann Park

1600 Fleischmann Blvd. Naples, FL 34102

Tim Jeffreys- tim.jeffreys@verizon.net

Feb 19

After MLB workout Open House at Century Link Sports Complex

14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway Hammond Stadium Fort Myers, FL 33912

Victor Gonzalez 386-292-4003 or Mark Weber 239-887-9326

