Minnesota Twins announce dates, times for free baseball clinics
6:53 AM, Jan 5, 2018
Southwest Florida-- In a few weeks the Minnesota Twins will be coming to southwest Florida to put on a series of free baseball and softball clinics for children.
They start up on January 20th, and run throughout our area until mid-February.
The Twins say team instructors will use drills to teach the fundamentals of throwing and fielding for both baseball and softball.
The clinics are for children 5 to 13 years old.
Children younger than 5 can also attend, as long as an adult comes with them.
Additionally, the Twins have partnered with Lee Health to present a special clinic for coaches in Southwest Florida. On Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Minnesota Twins Players Academy in Ft. Myers, the Twins and Lee Health will host a coach’s clinic conducted by Twins instructors that include hitting, pitching and strength and conditioning. The half day clinic will provide coaches with a foundation on injury prevention and drills. To register for the coaches clinic please email bradmckenney@twinsbaseball.com.
The full details on the clinics, including who to get in contact with, is below:
Jan 20
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cape Coral Little League / Pelican Baseball Complex 4128 Pelican Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
Art Avellino- 239-242-3488
1 p.m to 3 p.m.
Dunbar Little League Fort Myers Stars Complex
West 2980 Edison Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33916
Shannon Royal-239-204-1367
Jan 27
10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Buckingham Little League 9800 Buckingham Road Fort Myers, FL. 33905
Ken Girlock- 239-898-0632 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Lehigh Little League 1400 West 5th Street Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
John Phillips-239-362-5034
Feb 3
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Fort Myers Little League / Rutenberg Park 6500 S. Pointe Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33919
Howard Gold-239-851-2554
1 p.m to 3 p.m.
North Fort Myers Babe Ruth League
2050 North Recreation Parkway North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Jason Estes- 859-229-4169
Feb 10
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tri-County Challenger Little League Baseball (Special Needs Participants)
Three Oaks Park 18215 Three Oaks Parkway Fort Myers, FL 33919
Rocky Barron-239-292-7857
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Greater Naples Little League/Fleischmann Park
1600 Fleischmann Blvd. Naples, FL 34102
Tim Jeffreys- tim.jeffreys@verizon.net
Feb 19
After MLB workout Open House at Century Link Sports Complex
14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway Hammond Stadium Fort Myers, FL 33912
Victor Gonzalez 386-292-4003 or Mark Weber 239-887-9326