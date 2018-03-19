Minivan fire causes damage to home

7:39 AM, Mar 19, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Firefighters are working to figure out what started a minivan fire that damaged the home where it was parked. 

It happened before 2:30 a.m. on Monday. The house is on Lincoln Boulevard near Dr. MLK Jr and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers 

Firefighters tell us no one was injured but the van was completely destroyed.

 

