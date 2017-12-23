Millions take to the highways this holiday weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Triple A says millions of Floridians will travel more than 50 miles between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Mike Radford was among that crowd, arriving home in Ft. Myers after a trip from Central Georgia.

"It was terrible, it was bumper to bumper most of the way, we're lucky if we got 45 miles per hour," said Radford.

More than 100 million travelers are hitting the roads this holiday weekend, despite gas prices increasing from this time a year ago.

Some like Nathan Kick, chose to leave early to beat the rush, he drove all the way south from New York.

"I want to say about 22 hours but we did it two legs, we stopped in South Carolina."

The Florida Highway Patrol plans enhanced enforcement through the new year, targeting not just impaired drivers, but distracted and reckless motorists as well.