LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- They’re tech savvy and grew up on the internet but when it comes to online protection, millennials may need a little help.

According to new data, Millennials are more likely to fall victim to online scams- than their grandparents!

The Federal Trade Commission broke down complaint data by age—and found 40% of people aged 20-29 who reported fraud in 2017 – lost money to scams. For people aged 70 and older it's around 18%. However, the average loss for people in their 70’s was closer to $621 compared to people in their 20’s losing an average of $400.

This is because young people are more likely to use the internet and social media to share personal information. Young people are not as quick to detect fraud and they are less likely to password-protect their devices.

This is so important because young people are getting their identity stolen and becoming victims of crimes that can have long-lasting effects. They have to pay student loans, one day buy a house, etc. this can derail plans that the older generation never have to deal with at their age.

The Lee County Sheriff's office has some tips to help you protect yourself. First they suggest that you be more cautious of what you post on social media. Scammers can learn information about you from what you post online. They also urge you to get rid of financial information on your phone. It's also important that you try not to shop with public wi-fi. Public internet is not secure and hackers can easily steal your banking information.