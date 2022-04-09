Mighty Mussels looking forward to home opener

FORT MYERS, FLA. — The baseball season is underway for the Mighty Mussels.

They hit the road this weekend to face off against Clearwater.

But on Wednesday, Fox 4 got the chance to see what the Mighty Mussels have in store for the 2022 year.

"Yeah it's a real exciting time right now," said Mighty Mussels head Baseball coach Brian Meyer. "You go through the grind of spring training. Today we actually got to get into the clubhouse and guys are moving your stuff over from the minor-league side. You get guys who it's their first time in the big league clubhouse and experience Hammond Stadium and the big stadium. It's real exciting right now."

Fans got the opportunity to see the team up close and personal for the first time since 2019.

This will also be the first time in 3 years, the team plans to have no COVID restrictions for their games.

“ it means a lot," said pitcher David Festa. "We’ve got a great crowd to play in front of, a great group of guys in the clubhouse. So we’re really looking forward to it.“

For a few of the mussels, this will be their debut after the draft.

Giving them an opportunity, to create a name for themselves, in the city of palms.

“It’s a great feeling," said infielder Noah Miller. "This will be the first crowd that I really get to play in front of. This would be like my first home in my first stadium obviously it’s a big league spring training field. It’ll be fun, it’ll be fun with all the fans that we have.“