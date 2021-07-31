Watch
Mighty Mussels cancel weekend games due to COVID-19 on opposing team

Opposing team is undergoing testing and contact tracing
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 31, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have canceled both games this weekend due to COVID-19 within their opposing team, the Clearwater Threshers.

Games for Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1 have been canceled to allow for contact tracing and testing of Thresher organization members.

