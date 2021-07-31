Mighty Mussels cancel weekend games due to COVID-19 on opposing team

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have canceled both games this weekend due to COVID-19 within their opposing team, the Clearwater Threshers.

Our games this weekend have been canceled to allow for testing and contact tracing within the Threshers organization. We’ll return to Hammond Stadium on Tuesday to start our series with the @DunedinBlueJays https://t.co/old2xypXKL — Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (@MightyMussels) July 31, 2021

Games for Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1 have been canceled to allow for contact tracing and testing of Thresher organization members.

