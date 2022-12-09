Midpoint Bridge, eastbound lanes reopened following fatal crash

UPDATE (12/9/22 3:07 p.m.) - The Midpoint Bridge, eastbound, has reopened according to a notification from Florida 511.

Cleared: Crash in Lee County on SR-884/ Colonial Blvd East, at Midpoint Memorial Bridge. All lanes closed. Last updated at 12:51 PM. — FL511 Southwest (@fl511_southwest) December 9, 2022

Original reporting continues below.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal traffic crash on the Midpoint Bridge around 11 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed for an extended amount of time.

Lee County Sheriff's Office along with Lee County EMS and Cape Coral Police and Fire Departments are on scene responding to the crash.