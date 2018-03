COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A North Miami woman was arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase, Friday.

Collier County Deputies say Qiangwei Dong was traveling 118 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-75.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, Qiangwei increased her speed and continued driving, CCSO said,

Qiangwei finally stopped her car when she took exit 101 and approached a red light.

She was arrested and charged with High Speed Fleeing and Eliding.