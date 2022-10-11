Miami Dolphins lend helping hand to North Fort Myers High School

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — People affected by Hurricane Ian in North Fort Myers got a helping hand today from none other than the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL team made a visit to North Fort Myers High School this morning to give out supplies to those who need them.

The event started at 11 a.m., but cars started lining up as early as 8 a.m. to get things like generators, food, water and clothes.

Among the players who volunteered was running back Zaquandre White, a North Fort Myers High School alumni who visited his alma mater with his teammates to help give back to his hometown.

Gearing up for the 11am today Hurricane Relief supplies and hot meal at North Fort Myers High School sponsored by the Miami Dolphins and World Central Kitchen. Anyone in need is welcome until supplies run out. pic.twitter.com/Vx0KQLS79Q — North Fort Myers High School (@NorthFtMyersHS) October 11, 2022

Hot meals were also distributed by food trucks like world central kitchen, which is setting up hot meal distribution at the school for the remainder of the week.