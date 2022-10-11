Watch Now
Miami Dolphins lend helping hand to North Fort Myers High School

Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 11, 2022
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — People affected by Hurricane Ian in North Fort Myers got a helping hand today from none other than the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL team made a visit to North Fort Myers High School this morning to give out supplies to those who need them.

The event started at 11 a.m., but cars started lining up as early as 8 a.m. to get things like generators, food, water and clothes.

Among the players who volunteered was running back Zaquandre White, a North Fort Myers High School alumni who visited his alma mater with his teammates to help give back to his hometown.

Hot meals were also distributed by food trucks like world central kitchen, which is setting up hot meal distribution at the school for the remainder of the week.

