Memorial rebuilt for Allana Staiano

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers community quickly rebuilding a memorial honoring the life of Allana Staiano.

You're looking at video of the site as of today. People put it back together after it was somehow destroyed.

This site is in memory of the 14-year-old hit and killed on McDaniel Drive in January of last year.

We spoke to a neighbor who tell us someone knocked down the original setup.

"I'm speechless. I'm speechless. I hope it was an accident, and I'm going to pray that it is," the neighbor said.

Last month, the driver who hit Allana, Courtney Gainey plead guilty to leaving the scene of the crash.