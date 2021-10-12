Memorial for Gabby Petito to be taken down as plans for permanent tribute begin

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito outside North Port City Hall will be taken down today.

The city says a lot of what people have left has been damaged by weather. Gabby's family was in town this week from New York to collect some of the items.

Her mother tweeted yesterday saying thank you to everyone who showed the family love here in Florida.

Even though this memorial is coming down, North Port Mayor Jill Luke says she wants to create a permanent memorial for Gabby. She says she wants to make sure Gabby's memory is honored every day.

As of now, the city plans to put a bench under the tree where the memorial is right now.

In Wyoming, other news will be surfacing. The Teton County coroner will be releasing more information from Gabby's autopsy report.

Her death has already been ruled a homicide, but the autopsy results could reveal the cause of death, when she died and what was in her system at the time. Gabby disappeared while traveling out west with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The coroner is expected to make an announcement at 2:30 EST.