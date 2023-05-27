Watch Now
Memorial Day celebrations and services in Southwest Florida

Posted at 12:44 PM, May 27, 2023
Southwest Florida is celebrating Memorial Day and honoring those who served all weekend. See a list of events, celebrations and services below.

Sunday, May 28

  • Red, White & Tunes Music Festival at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers — 1 p.m.
  • Remember The Fallen service at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers — 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

  • Memorial Day Concertat Gulf Coast Town Center — 12 - 2 p.m.
  • Memorial Day Service at Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd S., Cape Coral — 10 a.m.
  • Sarasota Annual Memorial Day Parade at Main Street and Osprey Avenue —10 a.m.
  • Remembering Our Fallen Heroes event, 6855 Davis Blvd., Naples — 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
  • Memorial Day Commemoration at Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum — 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Memorial Day Service at Riverside Park, Bonita — 9 a.m.
