Memorial Day celebrations and services in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is celebrating Memorial Day and honoring those who served all weekend. See a list of events, celebrations and services below.

Sunday, May 28



Red, White & Tunes Music Festival at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers — 1 p.m.

Remember The Fallen service at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers — 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

