Memorial Day celebrations and services in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is celebrating Memorial Day and honoring those who served all weekend. See a list of events, celebrations and services below.
Sunday, May 28
- Red, White & Tunes Music Festival at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers — 1 p.m.
- Remember The Fallen service at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers — 6 p.m.
Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)
- Memorial Day Concertat Gulf Coast Town Center — 12 - 2 p.m.
- Memorial Day Service at Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd S., Cape Coral — 10 a.m.
- Sarasota Annual Memorial Day Parade at Main Street and Osprey Avenue —10 a.m.
- Remembering Our Fallen Heroes event, 6855 Davis Blvd., Naples — 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
- Memorial Day Commemoration at Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum — 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Memorial Day Service at Riverside Park, Bonita — 9 a.m.