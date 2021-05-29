American Legion Post #38 Memorial Day celebration at Edison Mall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The American Legion Post 38, welcomes Southwest Florida to join them in commemorating their service to God, country, and community, with a Memorial Day Celebration at the Edison Mall on Monday, May 31, at 1 p.m.

Colors will be presented by American Legion Post 38 followed by Taps.

Special guest speakers include Congressman Bryon Donald, County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, and a representative from the Lee County Sherriff's Office.

American Legion Post 38 opened this event to the public and welcomes you to bring photos of family members that have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Photos will be displayed on the Wall of Heroes.