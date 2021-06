CAPE CORAL — Fans of psychedelic pizza chain Mellow Mushroom will have another Southwest Florida location to enjoy.

The chain's parent company announced a new location will be built in Cape Coral later this year.

Company leaders said the shop will be at 53 NE Pine Island Road, which is near Gator Mike's Family Fun Park.

Mellow Mushroom is known for its relaxed attitude towards casual dining and its inventive pizza recipes.

A grand opening date has yet to be announced.