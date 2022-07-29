Watch Now
Mega Millions reaches nearly $1.3 billion ahead of Friday drawing

Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 29, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Mega Millions has yet to gain a winner while crossing over $1.2 billion - making it the second largest jackpot ever.

The high jackpot amount has caused many people to buy a ticket from their local store. People have been buying different numbers of tickets - from one to, what Fox 4 saw, 20, in hopes that they will buy the winning ticket.

However, the chances of winning - one in 302 million - could also be discouraging for some potential buyers.

If you're looking for a place to see the winning numbers, tune in to Fox 4 at 11 p.m. or click Watch Now on Fox 4's website.

