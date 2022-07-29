Mega Millions reaches nearly $1.3 billion ahead of Friday drawing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Mega Millions has yet to gain a winner while crossing over $1.2 billion - making it the second largest jackpot ever.

The high jackpot amount has caused many people to buy a ticket from their local store. People have been buying different numbers of tickets - from one to, what Fox 4 saw, 20, in hopes that they will buy the winning ticket.

However, the chances of winning - one in 302 million - could also be discouraging for some potential buyers.

