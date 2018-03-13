Medical marijuana emails not delivered to certain addresses

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Some email accounts give medical marijuana patients trouble. Iona Cannabis Clinic has received numerous complaints from their patients about important emails from the Florida Department of Health not being delivered.

Dr. Gregory Sonn has tried to help his patients get over this hurdle.

"It's a bit hit or miss," Dr. Sonn said.

Dr. Sonn and his office staff noticed the medical marijuana forms lost in the shuffle had something to do with the email accounts.

"There are two emails that seem to give the state trouble," Dr. Sonn said. "We've constantly had continuous complaints about AOL and Comcast members that their emails were lost and not coming through."

4 In Your Corner reached out to Comcast about the problems Dr. Sonn's patients experienced. A spokesperson say it's an issue in how the state sends out their medical marijuana emails. Microsoft's security filters flag the emails as spam. Comcast has contacted Microsoft about this bug.

Dr. Sonn hopes this alleviates the problem his patients face.

"It is quite a barrier at times," Dr. Sonn said. "Even the most minor delays can turn into something pretty significant."