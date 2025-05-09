LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Meals on Wheels is asking for your help. The organization says volunteers and donations are critical right now to support Florida’s growing senior population.

Volunteers like Pamela Negley spend their days helping stock shelves and prepare meals for their recipients who are home-bound.

Watch as she explains how she got involved:

Meals on Wheels in urgent Need of volunteers and donations this Older American's Month

“When I retired, I was looking for something to do for service because that’s important to me," Negley said.

Now, she’s part of a growing network of volunteers working through the Community Cooperative, delivering meals, checking in on clients, and keeping seniors company.

David Johnson is the Meals on Wheels Manager at Community Cooperative in Fort Myers.

“We especially need drivers in Lehigh Acres and North Fort Myers. Those are hot spots right now," he said.

Florida is home to more than 700,000 seniors facing food insecurity, and Meals on Wheels helps bridge that gap.

Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals. For those who can’t give time, the organization says food and monetary donations are just as important.

To learn more: https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/learn-more/meals-on-wheels-america-get-involved