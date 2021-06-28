McLeod announces run for Collier County Commission seat

NAPLES, Fla. — Former City of Naples councilwoman, Michelle McLeod, has announced her candidacy to run for the District 4 Collier County Commission seat.

McLeod has decades of experience serving on community boards and four years in public office.

On council, she helped lead the efforts on three significant landmark projects: the development of Baker Park, the reconstruction of the Naples City Dock and the construction of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, all designed and completed under budget during her term, according to a recent press release.

McLeod also led the charge on initiatives and policies related to the “complete streets” model and Blue Zone principles. Other work through her community service has focused on issues related to mental health, women’s initiatives, housing solutions, and employment and leadership advancement opportunities.

As a county commissioner, McLeod says her number one priority will be in adhering to the comprehensive plan and land development codes while protecting individual property rights. Collier County is limited in the number of areas left for development and McLeod’s main focus will be on achieving self-sustaining, environmentally protected, healthy, walkable communities.

In addition, McLeod is committed to working with the county’s senior leadership team to grow the county’s budgetary reserves and pay down its debt.

She is passionate about protecting and managing water resources and its infrastructure, improving communications between the city and the county, and developing housing solutions for the county’s working citizens.

McLeod is a third-generation Floridian raised in Fort Myers, who has worked in both the public and private sector in the City of Naples for more than 25 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana and a master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Florida Gulf Coast University.