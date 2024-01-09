Matlacha, Pine Island prepare for potential severe weather

MATLACHA-PINE ISLAND, Fla. — To be ready for severe weather potentially hitting Southwest Florida, the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department put out a sand pit.

Matlacha, all the way to St. James, took a beating from Hurricane Ian and with the area trying to recover, people on the island said they aren't taking any chances.

The fire department said many people asked for the bags.

Fox 4 met one woman who recently moved here from Pennsylvania

"I'm right on a body of water, my deck goes right to the water, so I want to try and keep the water from getting into my lanai," Pauline Conrad said.

