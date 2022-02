CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee County schools say a 12-year-old Mariner Middle School student was hit by a bus on Wednesday.

Cape Coral police responded to the 1100 block of Chiquita Boulevard North.

District officials say the student was riding a bicycle and crossed in front of the bus and was hit.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution for bumps, bruises, and scrapes.