Marco Island plans water interruption around Elkcam Cir.

Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 10, 2022
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island has planned water system work Monday that could impact neighborhoods in the Elkcam Circle neighborhood.

According to a tweet from the city posted Friday, a scheduled water service interruption is planned between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the area west of and including the Marco Church of God and the Marco Island Cemetery.

A precautionary boil water notice will also be in effect for this area during this timeframe.

