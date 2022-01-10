Marco Island plans water interruption around Elkcam Cir.

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island has planned water system work Monday that could impact neighborhoods in the Elkcam Circle neighborhood.
According to a tweet from the city posted Friday, a scheduled water service interruption is planned between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the area west of and including the Marco Church of God and the Marco Island Cemetery.
A precautionary boil water notice will also be in effect for this area during this timeframe.
MONDAY 1.10.22 - 9AM-3PM - WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION - AREA 421 W ELKCAM CIR - PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE IN EFFECT UNTIL NOTIFIED @MarcoIslandPD @MarcoIslandFire pic.twitter.com/XMTyeJJkVH— City of Marco Island (@CityofMarcoISL) January 7, 2022