Marco Island PD gifts man handcuffs after mailing drugs to the wrong address

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — Police on Marco Island gifted a man with handcuffs this holiday season, after he accidentally mailed drugs to a neighbor's house.

A package meant for Ryan Hunter Bluestone was accidentally delivered to a neighbor with a similar address.

When the neighbor opened the package, they discovered a white powdery substance.

They then immediately called the police to remove the package from their home.

Bluestone was arrested when he tried to claim the package himself at the Marco Island Police Department.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.