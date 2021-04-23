Marco Island introduces stationary automated license plate recognition system to enhance community safety

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department is starting a new automated license plate recognition system.

The cameras will take pictures of license plates and log the date and the time they go by the cameras.

The cameras will be located on the Jolley, Minozzi, and Gover bridges.

“The Department is excited to deploy its automated license plate recognition system. Given that 70% of all crime involves a vehicle, we’re confident that this system will assist the Department in making Marco Island a safer place to live, visit and work, " Said Chief Tracy L. Frazzano.