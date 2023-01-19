Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Marco Island focuses on canal water quality

MarcoIsland.png
City of Marco Island
MarcoIsland.png
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:02:46-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The City Council for Marco Island has decided that nitrogen and phosphorus are not the cause of degraded water quality in the city canals.

The decision comes after the Jacobs Engineering Group published a report showing a reduction in the levels of nutrients in the city's waterways. The report also did not find improvements to the Reclaimed water production facility.

Reclaimed water is highly treated wastewater and is reused for irrigation on public landscapes like golf courses, public medians, and City parks.

A follow-up study performed by Environmental Research and Design (ERD) indicated that phosphorus is not a nutrient of concern for the Marco Island waterways. City staff has also collected groundwater samples and the results show that phosphorous and nitrogen levels in the water where reclaimed water is applied, were below the amount allowed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

In December 2022, City Council approved an aeration pilot project for 2023-2024. The project aims to increase oxygen in the water to improve water quality. This issue continues to be a top priority for the Marco Island City Council and staff.

For more information on what “nutrients” are in regard to water quality, see extension.edu for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM