Marco Island City Council votes no confidence in chairman

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.--The City Council of Marco Island voted no confidence in its chairman, Jared Grifoni Monday. The vote was 4-3.

The vote was related to his handling of Lee Niblock's hiring and firing, and the hiring of a new city manager. The city spent thousands on a search firm to find Niblock, but he was fired after just five months on the job. An internal investigation found inappropriate conduct by Niblock. He's also facing a battery charge in Collier County.