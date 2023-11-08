MARCO ISLAND | '$700K Gone': Scrapped ordinance hits taxpayers

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — City officials say a short-term rental ordinance, which had been approved by voters and subsequently nullified has resulted in a financial burden of over $700,000 for the city.

The ordinance related to short-term leases. It aimed to establish guidelines for homeowners interested in renting out their properties and was approved by the majority of voters during last year's primary election. The ordinance was never fully implemented.

Despite this, the city allocated funds to initiate the program, and incurred an estimated cost of $726,000 to taxpayers, according to data presented by Casey Lucius, the city's assistant manager.

Marco Island Vice Chair Jared Grifoni expressed dissatisfaction with this outcome, emphasizing that it did not align with the promises made to taxpayers. During a council meeting, Grifoni remarked, "That $727,000 is gone. It was flushed away on a promise that this was not going to cost the taxpayers a dime, that it wasn't going to cost taxpayers a penny. That turns out to be absolutely 100% false – undeniably false."

Lucius confirmed that residents who had paid direct fees for the program have been reimbursed.

The ordinance was invalidated in October after the City Council determined that it would conflict with Florida state law.

