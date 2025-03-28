MARCENO FOR CONGRESS? Advisor confirms Lee County Sheriff has interest

FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is considering a run for Rep. Byron Donalds' seat, Tampa-based campaign consultant, Anthony Pedicini, confirmed to Fox 4.

Donalds currently represents District 19. However, he just announced he is running for governor, and will officially launch his campaign in Bonita Springs on Friday evening.

"Yes, the Sheriff is taking a hard look at a Congressional run," said Pedicini. "The Sheriff is the most popular politician in Southwest Florida. He believes in President Trump and the Trump agenda."

The sheriff has not spoken publicly in months. In January he released a recorded statement and briefly touched on allegations of fraud and reports of an FBI Investigation.

At the time he said he had moved on from the FBI investigation.

"I believe the FBI inquiry was politically motivated - but I can only say what I believe," Pedicini told Fox 4.

Governor Rick Scott appointed Marceno sheriff in 2018. He was elected to continue serving in the office with 66% of the vote in 2020. And he got more than 90% of the vote when he was re-elected in 2024.

