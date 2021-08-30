Marauders take series from Mussels with 22-5 win

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Mighty Mussels’ pitching staff surrendered a season-high 22 runs on 21 hits Sunday, as Fort Myers suffered a 22-5 defeat in the finale of the series with Bradenton at Hammond Stadium.

The Marauders (62-38) scored in seven of their nine offensive innings, plating multiple runs six times. Four Bradenton hitters got seven plate appearances in the nine-inning game. 17 runs was also the largest margin of defeat that Fort Myers (50-48) has experienced this season.

In addition to their 21 hits, the Bradenton hitter drew six walks and six hit-by-pitches. The Mussels’ four errors led to 10 unearned runs.

The Mussels showed some fight in the bottom of the third after falling behind 9-0. Will Holland and Willie Joe Garry Jr. both ripped base hits to start the inning before Alerick Soularie walked to load the bases. The next batter was Keoni Cavaco, who was hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 9-1. Two batters later, Jesus Feliz was also plunked to bring the score to 9-2. Jake Rucker then plated another run on a groundout to second. Moments later, Cavaco raced home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 9-4.

In the next half inning, Dylan Shockley delivered a two-out, two-run single to right to push Bradenton back up by an 11-4 margin.

Fort Myers added a run in the ninth on a solo home run by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, his second dinger of the week.

The Mussels’ wrapped up the season series with their geographic rivals with a 10-13 record. Bradenton is currently in playoff position in the Low-A Southeast.

Fort Myers will enjoy an off day on Monday before traveling to Daytona to begin a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

This recap of Sunday's game was provided by the Mussels press office.