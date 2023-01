LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With cooler temps ahead for the weekend it means more opportunities for manatee viewing at Manatee Park! Here are a few helpful tips if you plan to stop by for a visit.

Manatees are likely to appear when the Gulf of Mexico is cooler than 68 degrees. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. Parking fees will apply.

Kayaks are available on site and the butterfly garden and interpretive programs will be up and running.