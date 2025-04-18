Manatee mom and calf rescued from canals, zoo says

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Staff at the Southwest Field Lab (SWFL) saved a manatee mother and her calf from being stranded in the Faka Union spillway in the Port of the Islands.

The mother was emaciated condition, the zoo said, though her calf appeared healthy. Wildlife experts believe the pair likely entered the six-mile stretch of canals during unusually high tides in November and December of last year, and got trapped when water levels receded.

Last week, a large-scale rescue operation successfully found and saved the manatees. Both mammals are now at the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center for specialized rehabilitation.

Wildlife officials remind the public to watch manatees from a distance when you see them while swimming, snorkeling, diving, or paddling. It's especially important not to separate mothers from their calves, as young manatees depend on their mothers for up to two years.