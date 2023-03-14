Watch Now
Manatee in distress due to red tide rescued by marine officers and biologists

Posted at 8:07 AM, Mar 14, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile manatee was rescued this past weekend.

The Venice Police Department Marine Unit along with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office Marine Units successfully rescued the 700 lb manatee that was in distress due to red tide.

Marine Officers and biologists had to get in the water and help hold the manatee's head above water so it could breathe while they waited for additional rescue personnel.

Units used a hammock stretcher to help transport the manatee into a truck.

The manatee was transported by FWC Biologist to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

