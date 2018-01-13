Man yells obscenities, chases people at Fort Myers movie theater

FORT MYERS, Fla., - A man accused of causing a scene at a Fort Myers movie theater is now behind bars.

Deputies say Luke Gagnon, 21, was engaging in threatening behavior starting with some R-rated comments.

They say he sat on the steps of the Regal movie theater in Bell Tower and yelled profanities like ‘Shut the f— up’ to theater staff, customers and anyone who walked by.

According to the report, Gagnon’s eyes were bloodshot and his face smelled overwhelmingly of alcohol.

Witnesses say he even ran towards an elderly couple while raising his arms in the air as he cursed at them using the F word.

A nearby deputy saw what happened and ordered him to stop.

Gagnon then ran full force towards the deputy, according to the report.

The deputy was not able to get to his taser in time, but managed to wrestle Gagnon to the ground and arrested him.

Gagnon is charged with resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication. Mall Security has also trespassed him from the property.