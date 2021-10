LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who hit and killed 8-year-old Layla Aiken at her Cape Coral bus stop in March 2019 was released from prison early for good behavior.

Logan Hetherington was released from prison on Friday.

Court records show he was set for release in February but with good behavior, he was let out 109 days early.

Hetherington still lives in Cape Coral.

He will be on house arrest for two years, followed by two years of probation.