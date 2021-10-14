Watch
Man wanted for tampering with railroad safety equipment

Crime Stoppers
Man wanted for tampering with railroad safety equipment
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 14, 2021
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for this man pictured below tampering with railroad safety equipment.

Investigators say it happened at the Seminole Gulf Railway on Bayshore Road on October 12th.

The suspect is driving an older model Ford Ranger-type truck with a step side over rear wheels and has an American flag license plate mounted to the front of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident, the driver, or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

