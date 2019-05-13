Man wakes to find masked gunmen in his room in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- We're learning more details about a violent home invasion and robbery in Cape Coral on Friday.

According to Cape Coral Police, it happened at 10:24 a.m. along Northwest 8th Terrace near the intersection of Chiquita and Tropicana parkways, near Mariner High School.

The victim was home at the time and woke up to three masked suspects in his room, one of them pointing a gun at him and demanding money.

Police say the suspects ransacked the victim's room and stole firearms before driving off in an unknown direction. The suspects also damaged the victim's phone so it could not be used.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, you're asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.