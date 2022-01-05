Man uses key, 'modified denim shirt' to steal from Estero Best Buy

ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers believes a man who stole electronics from the Coconut Point Best Buy this week is part of a larger theft ring.

According to investigators, the man entered the Best Buy at Coconut Point Mall on Jan. 3 and used a key to remove several items from the plastic security cases.

Employees say the man took three streaming devices and two external hard drives.

He then slid the stolen goods into the back of what is described as a "modified denim jacket."

Employees of Best Buy believe that the same man is responsible for several other thefts at the location and part of a larger theft ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.