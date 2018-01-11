Man tries to rob 67-year-old woman at knifepoint

PINE ISLAND, Fla. - An elderly woman discovered a man inside her car when she finished her grocery shopping.

Lee County Sheriff deputies say Robert Eugene Sherman tried to hot wire a woman's car in the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie on Stringfellow Road.

"Normally Pine Island is pretty safe," said Sonet Goodwin, as she put away her groceries. "It's usually pretty safe here in the parking lot at Winn-Dixie, but you never know," she added.

The woman dialed 911, but that is when Sherman got out of her vehicle and walked towards her. He had a knife in his hand and demanded her car keys.

Some shoppers say they've been in a similar crisis.

"I've been robbed at knifepoint before," said Victoria O'Toole, while she was on vacation. "I was willing to give him whatever he wanted," she added.

The victim kept her distance from Sherman and it's a good thing she did.

Deputies say Sherman had five pocket knives and a pair of brass knuckles.

Shoppers say Tuesday morning's incident will make them stay vigiliant.

"I will make sure I lock my car from now on," said Goodwin. "It's scary and I hope it doesn't happen again.

Sherman didn't harm the woman. The woman told deputies Sherman removed a pair of needle nose pliers, a cell phone cord, and silver sunglasses from her car.