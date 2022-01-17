Watch
Man shows gun to clerk in $50 theft from 7-Eleven

Posted at 8:15 AM, Jan 17, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

The man allegedly robbed the Meadow Road 7-Eleven at 4 a.m. Monday. According to investigators the suspect showed the victim a gun hidden inside a hoodie-sweatshirt and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk handed the suspect an estimated $50 in cash and the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and a thin build with short hair. The suspect was wearing a surgical mask, a gray hoodie, dark sweatpants and white/gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

