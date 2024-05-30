Man shoots ex-girlfriend in Pine Manor break-in, turns gun on himself

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents of a community in Pine Manor woke up to flashing lights of deputy vehicles and crime scene tape in their neighborhood.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that a 22-year-old man broke in to a home and shot a 21-year-old woman, who deputies say is the man’s ex-girlfriend.

Austin Schargorodski Crime scene tape outside the Pine Manor home.

Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, said the man kicked down the back door to get in the house.

“Once he forced his way into the residence, shots were fired. The victim - the female - was hit, and it appears that the suspect turned on himself and tried to take his own life. Both are in critical condition at a local area hospital,” said Marceno.

Austin Schargorodski Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not yet released either person’s name. Once they give us an update, we’ll let you know