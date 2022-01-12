Watch
Man seriously injured when SUV hits light pole

Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 07:08:50-05

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man was seriously injured after a Wednesday morning crash.

FHP says the man's SUV was traveling south on Barrett Road about 4 a.m., approaching the intersection of Pondella Road when he attempted to make a left turn.

The SUV traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete light pole, which in turn knocked power lines onto Pondella Road.

The 44-year-old man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Power and Light was called to the crash scene for needed repairs.

