Man seriously injured when SUV hits light pole

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man was seriously injured after a Wednesday morning crash.

FHP says the man's SUV was traveling south on Barrett Road about 4 a.m., approaching the intersection of Pondella Road when he attempted to make a left turn.

The SUV traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete light pole, which in turn knocked power lines onto Pondella Road.

The 44-year-old man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Power and Light was called to the crash scene for needed repairs.