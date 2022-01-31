Man sentenced to life in prison after fatal road rage incident in Lehigh Acres

On January 31, 2022 Ricky Ruiz was sentenced to life in prison.

It’s been almost 2 years since 21 year old Isaiah Robles was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Lehigh Acres.

In January a jury took about an hour to find the two men involved - Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon Jr. guilty. January 31st both men were scheduled to be sentenced however Judge Porter began court by saying Victor Colon Jr. will be sentenced at a later date of February 14 since he is currently in quarantine.

According to investigators, Ricky Ruiz shot the victim 16 times after chasing through rush hour traffic on February 19th, 2020.

Video was provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office which shows the whole shooting take place and it was also mentioned by the judge how this was all caught on video with Judge Porter saying, "This was a senseless killing one that not very often if ever I got to watch on that video what a shame. I do sentence you to life in the department of corrections."

Prosecutors say Ruiz and his accomplice, Victor Colon Jr. fled the southwest Florida area after the shooting and that they were arrested in Miami by Federal Marshals.

Family and friends of the victim wanted the Judge to know he was a loved brother, nephew, friend and father as he was killed 2 months after his son was born.

Judith who's the Grandmother of victim said, “We think of Isaiah all the time. The mornings are the worst we wake up to the reality that Isaiah is gone to the reality that his son will never be able to go on a fishing trip with his father.”

Ruiz and Colon Jr. were charged and convicted of second degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Ruiz was sentenced to life in prison and Colon Jr. will be sentenced on February 14th.