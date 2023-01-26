Man sentenced to 36 months in the Department of Corrections for repeatedly punching a dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Back in March of 2022 a man by the name of Marcus Chiddister was caught repeatedly punching his own dog inside his car before closing the door and walking away, into a gas station.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force has been investigating and dug up more information on Chiddister. The dog, named Sheeba, was injured and according to Sheriff Marceno, "ACTF and the U.S Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force STOPPED AT NOTHING to locate and arrest Chiddister for Felony Animal Cruelty."

In May 2022 an emergency petition was granted to remove Sheeba from Chiddister's custody.

And now as of Tuesday Jan 24, 2023, Chiddister has been sentenced to 36 months at the Department of Corrections, 24 months of State Probation and must complete an anger management program, a psychiatric evaluation, and never possess or own a canine again.