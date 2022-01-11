Man sentenced for fatal DUI-related crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 25-year-old man will spend 10 years in Florida State Prison after pleading guilty to a fatal crash.

Kyran Montes was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the October 2020 crash which killed 24-year-old Alex Pratt of Cape Coral.

Investigators say Montes drove past a dead-end blockade and landed in a canal behind Wilmington Parkway.

Montes left the scene on foot and was found a short time later. He was charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing/eluding authorities.

After serving his sentence, Cape Coral police say Montes will spend five years on probation and a three-year suspension of his driver's license.

