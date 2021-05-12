Watch
Man sentenced for falsely Personating an Officer and Possession of Child Pornography in 2019

Posted at 10:41 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:41:56-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was arrested after impersonating an officer in 2019 has been sentenced.

In December 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received information indicating that Christopher Ted Duluk was operating a vehicle equipped with emergency lights and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a thumb drive with child pornography.

Duluk was sentenced to 7 years in Federal Prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Duluk also has to register as a sex offender.

