Man receives twelve year sentence for DUI involved crash in 2019

Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 30, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Dover man has been sentenced after causing a crash that caused serious injuries.

FMPD says Adam T. Walker, of Dover, FL was driving under the influence on Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 in July of 2019.

Walker's blood-alcohol level was .092. Walker failed to stop for the red light while traveling east on Colonial Boulevard.

Investigators were able to determine that the light was red for 10 seconds before Walker entered the intersection and T-boned a white truck as it came off the northbound I-75 ramp.

Walker pleads no contest to DUI Manslaughter, 2 counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, and one count of DUI causing property damage.

Walker was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison and 8 years probation along with a lifetime driver's license suspension and multiple fines.

